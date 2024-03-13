Red card but Walsall still thrash Wolves

In a game filled with ill-discipline, Walsall scrum-half Dean Ainger received a red card while several yellows were dished out too. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Callum Hoy (three), Corbon Clarke-Selby (two), Isaac Marlow, Hanson Christoffersen and Ben Pitt all scored tries for the visitors to secure a convincing victory.

On a tough afternoon for Wolverhampton against their local rivals, Will Elsmore scored two tries and winger Zak Aldridge touched down for one.

Dudley Kingswinford were unable to make it back-to-back wins in National Two West as they suffered a 55-31 defeat at Chester. After victory over Clifton last time out, DK found themselves on the back foot almost immediately against a Chester side who knew a win would secure their league status for another season.

Two early tries for the hosts were responded to by James Ryan, who crossed the tryline for DK’s first score. George Bennett also scored a first-half try for the visitors, who went into the break 22-12 down. DK flew out of the blocks in the second half with Arther Morgan scoring two tries to bring his side back into the game, but a flurry of scores from Chester took the lead out of the visitors’ reach.

Joseph Heatley crossed for a late consolation try, reducing the margin of defeat to 24 points on a tough afternoon for DK.

Old Halesonians are staring relegation from Regional One Midlands in the face after a 36-36 draw with Kenilworth.

In Counties Two West (West), Willenhall were thrashed 66-14 by Newport (Salop) II.

Elsewhere in Counties Three West (North), Cannock travelled to top-of-the-table Trentham and were dispatched 72-7, while Eccleshall top three hopes were dented by a crushing 68-19 at Newcastle (Staffs) II.

Essington beat West Midlands rivals Wednesbury 48-27 in a result that could have fatal consequences to the visitors’ promotion hopes in Counties Four West (North).

Elsewhere in the division, tries from Jack Hunt (two), William Garratt (two), Adam Bowater and Frankie Eden helped Bloxwich edge out Stoke on Trent II 38-31.