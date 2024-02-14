Kidderminster hand out a thrashing to Burntwood

It was a day to remember for Thomas Dalton, whose three tries and four conversions totalled 23 of the hosts points in a dominant display.

There were also tries for Henry Humphrey, Henry Reid, John Barratt and Jack Barratt as Kidderminster leapfrogged their opponents into fifth place.

The result epitomised the inconsistency that both sides have shown during the 2023/24 campaign.

Kidderminster now have back-to-back wins in the league, following on from back-to-back defeats at the end of January, while Burntwood have struggled to put together a consistent run of good results, losing eight and winning nine games this season. Kian Carter and Luke Rookyard scored their tries.

In National Two West, Dudley Kingswinford remain cut adrift at the bottom of the table after another convincing defeat at the hands of second-placed Dings Crusaders.

Stefan Shillingford and Jake Thompson both had tries converted by Theodore Mannion, but the visitors stormed to a 45-14 victory aided by three converted tries in the final seven minutes.

The result leaves DK on 19 points from 18 league games, three points behind Newport and 19 points behind Bournville outside the bottom two.

In Regional One Midlands, Stourbridge made their game in hand on league-leaders Oxford Harlequins count with a 52-35 win at Kenilworth. The win leaves Stourbridge nine points off top spot with both sides having played 17 games. In Counties Two West (West), Handsworth’s survival hopes were damaged as they were beaten 39-19 at fellow-strugglers Tenbury.

Thomas Cartlidge, Harry Openshaw and Daniel Bishop all scored tries, with Jonathan Macey adding two conversions for the visitors who ultimately left empty-handed.

Stone look set for a quiet finish to their Counties Three West (North) season and were comfortably beaten 59-26 at mid-table side Cleobury Mortimer.

Essington took the local bragging rights against St Leonards with a 28-19 home win, moving above their opponents into seventh place of the Counties Four West (North) table in the process.

And in Counties Four West (South), Old Halesonians II closed the gap on Warley with a 22-15 home win. Warley remain in fourth, but now find themselves just one point ahead after their third defeat in four games.