Richards starts up Stafford role

Richards has played for teams across the Midlands, and held various roles, including captain of the second team at Stafford, coaching co-ordinator and volunteers co-ordinator.

He will bring a greater focus on all matters relating to rugby at the club, and said: “I am honoured to have been appointed to the position of director of rugby and look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place. I’m excited for what the future holds, and can’t wait to get started”

Richards’ role will involve working with the coaches, team managers and many volunteers across the club, bringing them all together under Stafford’s “one club” ethos while incorporating the RFU values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.