Trapdoor looms as DK lose to fellow league strugglers

DK travelled to Shropshire knowing defeat would leave them rock-bottom of National Two West, and they now sit 14 points from safety.

The hosts raced into a 19-0 lead before DK scored their first points of the game through George Bennett’s 21st-minute try.

The damage was done before the half-time break though, with Newport storming to a 33-5 lead after 40 minutes. Theodore Mannion converted his own try to give the visitors a glimmer of hope after 47 minutes, but that was quickly extinguished by a Newport converted try three minutes later.

Thomas Foster and James Fildes crossed the try line late on, but it was not enough to give Dudley Kingswinford the victory they needed so desperately.

In Regional One Midlands, second-place Stourbridge lost ground on league leaders Oxford Harlequins after losing 26-21 at third-placed Bridgnorth, and strugglers Old Halesonians were thrashed 53-15 at Syston.

Lichfield moved to the top of the Regional Two North table after they defeated Wolverhampton 45-14 at home, while Walsall lost 48-31 at Tamworth.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Stafford edged out Kidderminster in an all-West Midlands battle that ended 39-31 to the hosts.

Kidderminster’s Beau Archer and Thomas Kerrigan grabbed tries in the first 10 minutes before Alfie O’Brien powered over to get Stafford on the scoreboard.

Dan Watts tied the scores with a try of his own, before Jerry Qasenivalu gave Stafford the lead for the first time in the match with a try that was well converted by Alex Rock.

Kidderminster’s Simon Clarke crossed the tryline just before half-time to send the sides into the break at 19-19, Qasenivalu got his second try of the game shortly after the restart, which Rock converted, before Will Fallows’ try was converted by Christopher Pinner to equal the scores again. Stafford took the lead again thanks to Watts’ second try of the game, and Alosio Yamoyamo extended the hosts’ lead shortly after with another five points.

Henry Humprhey scored a late consolation try for Kidderminster to bring them within five points of their opponents, but a late Rock penalty completed the 39-31 scoreline. Elsewhere in the division, Burntwood fell to a 50-38 loss at Shrewsbury.

In Counties Two West (West), Willenhall won 31-5 at Tenbury, Stourbridge Lions beat Oswestry 27-5, Rugeley were beaten 37-12 at home to Clee Hill and Handsworth were thrashed 54-24 by Market Drayton, while in Counties Two West (East) Walsall II beat Coalville 40-22.

Cannock beat Aldridge 43-31 in Counties Three West (North), while Eccleshall edged out Barton-under-Needwood 19-18 and Stone were hammered 60-14 at Trentham.

In Counties Fourth West (North), Wednesbury beat Burntwood II 35-12, Essington were thrashed 41-17 by Burton III, and St Leonards beat Bloxwich 29-7. And in Counties Four West (South), Old Halesonians II won 45-8 at home to Birmingham Exiles, Stourport lost 37-12 at Droitwich II, and Evesham II beat Warley 15-12.