Battling display but DK still rooted to the foot of table

The hosts conceded a second-minute try as they fell behind after just two minutes, before Theodore Mannion kicked a penalty after quarter of an hour to get DK on the board.

Frederick Morgan scored the home side’s first try of the game 21 minutes in, but a series of scores for the visitors left DK 31-10 behind at the break.

The second half was much better for Dudley Kingswinford, and they came flying out of the blocks with a try in the 43rd minute that was scored and converted by Mannion.

A late penalty try for the hosts and as another seven points for Hinckley saw the game end 38-24, with DK left to rue a sloppy first half that left them too much work to do after the break.

In Regional One Midlands, Old Halesonians were thrashed 51-14 against Derby in a bottom of the table clash. Samuel Herrington scored a try for the visitors who never got going and suffered a heavy defeat to their fellow strugglers.

Stafford suffered a heavy defeat at home to Counties One Midlands West (North) leaders Edwardians.

The visitors stormed to a 74-3 victory, with two tries in the first few minutes setting the tone for what was to come.

Stafford trailed 29-0 at half time, with the difference between the two sides being a clinical cutting edge in the first forty minutes.

And despite some good periods of play in the second half Edwardians continued to pile on the points and found themselves 74-0 up with minutes to go.

Eventually the hosts made their mark on the game, when Alex Rock kicked a penalty from in front of the posts to make it 74-3 at full time.

Elsewhere in the division, Burntwood were beaten 33-26 by second-place Old Salteians.

In Counties Two West (West), Willenhall beat Market Drayton 32-21 to strengthen their grip on second place in the division.

Eccleshall thrashed Cannock 53-7 in Counties Three West (North) thanks to tries from Bryn Judge (two), Edward Kilminster (two), Oliver Despot, James Denning, Sam Ward and David Trigg.

Ward was also clinical from the kicking tee to extend Eccleshall’s lead, with the visitors only score coming from Josh Humphreys’ try that was converted by Nicholas Perry.

Elsewhere, Stone enjoyed a comfortable 57-10 win over Shrewsbury II.

In Counties Four West (North), Bloxwich lost 52-19 at Atherstone while St Leonards were beaten 25-17 at home to Burton III.

And in Counties Four West (South), Old Halesonians II strolled to a 52-5 thumping of Bishops Castle & Onny Valley, and Malvern had a home walkover against rock bottom Stourport.