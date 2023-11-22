Burntwood make a splash in the mud with big victory

Brett Taylor was among the try scorers as Burntwood strolled to a comfortable victory that continues their 100 per cent record on home soil.

The win sees them climb to fifth place in the division, leapfrogging Kidderminster, who were beaten 10-6 by Newcastle (Staffs) at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Stafford suffered a shock 40-0 defeat at Longton. The hosts picked up just their second win of the season in a game in which Stafford just did not get going.

In National Two West, bottom-of-the-league Dudley Kingswinford failed to capitalise on last week’s victory as normal service resumed with a 54-22 defeat at Hornets.

William Hancox, Mark Harrison and James Ryan scored tries for DK while Frederick Morgan and Theodore Mannion added seven points between them from the kicking tee.

In Regional One Midlands, 11th-placed Old Halesonians picked up their first win of the season at home to 12th place Broadstreet.

The hosts won 36-7, with Luke Penn, Finley Morgan and Luke Smith all scoring tries and Luke Fenton getting his kicks spot on in a much-needed victory.

Elsewhere in the division, Stourbridge strengthened their grip on second place with a 34-25 win at home to Syston.

In Regional Two North, Walsall came from behind to secure a 41-25 victory at Newark, their fourth win in a row. Robert Angell crossed the try line twice while James Tamilio, Ben Pitt and George Perkins also picked up tries.

Mitchell Carless and Ben Pitt shared the kicking duties and picked up a penalty each, as well as converting every try between them.

Wolverhampton’s woes continued as they were denied a first win of the season by an 80th-minute Sutton Coldfield try.

The visitors led 17-15 in the final moments of the game, only to concede a try that condemned them to a 10th consecutive defeat and moved them back to the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, league leaders Lichfield were beaten for the first time this season, going down 31-22 at third-placed Paviors.

Terry Clarke scored four tries for Handsworth in their 35-24 win at home to Stourbridge Lions.

Jonathan Macey also netted a try, as well as kicking four conversions as the side bottom of the league made it two wins from three.

Willenhall also enjoyed a big win after tries from Sam Bowles, Oliver Deeming, Jak Davis, Michael Potts, Sam Coyne and Zakary Quintyne set them on their way to a 48-23 triumph over Bridgnorth Bulls.

Rugeley had a much more disappointing weekend though as they were hammered 75-0 at home to Newport (Salop) II, and in Counties Two West (East), Walsall II lost 43-34 to Old Wheatleyans.

Stone beat Ludlow II 55-7 in Counties Three West (North), Aldridge lost 34-12 to Newcastle (Staffs) II and Cannock were beaten 39-19 by Leek II.

And tries from Thomas Sant (two), James Denning and Daniel Woodcock helped Eccleshall to a 25-15 win over Cleobury Mortimer.

In Counties Four West (North), St Leonards thrashed Linley 31-0, Essington won 26-5 against Newcastle (Staffs) III, Wednesbury lost 35-17 at Atherstone and Burntwood II were beaten 29-7 by Burton III. Elsewhere in the division, tries from Christian Butler, Terence Greenwood, Leon Hodgkiss, Adam Bowater and Christopher Thomas were all converted by Sean Bottomer – who bagged a try himself too – as Bloxwich beat Erdington 40-5.

And in Counties Four West (South), Birmingham Exiles beat Stourport 28-5, Old Halesonians II lost 19-15 to Malvern and Warley beat Upton-on-Severn 27-17.