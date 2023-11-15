Nicholls at the double as DK climb off the bottom

Frederick Morgan kicked two early penalties before Kieron Williams scored the hosts’ first try of the game as DK took an 11-7 lead into half time.

The second half belonged to Callum Nicholls as he scored two tries that extended his side’s lead, and James Mann’s last-minute penalty confirmed the much-needed victory for Dudley Kingswinford.

David Jesion scored Old Halesonians’ only points in their 25-5 loss at Bridgnorth in Regional One Midlands, while Stourbridge drew 13-13 at Banbury.

In Regional Two, Walsall edged out Wolverhampton 25-24 as they made it three consecutive wins in the league, and three consecutive victories over their local rivals.

Adam Nunney scored two tries while Liam Taylor added another five points for the home side.

The difference in the game was the kicking of Walsall fly-half Mitchell Carless, who added 10 points off the kicking tee to secure the points for the hosts.

League leaders Lichfield made it nine straight wins against Melbourne, going over 35-25 at home.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Ryan Tiene scored a hat-trick in Kidderminster’s 39-23 win against Telford Hornets.

George Tildesley, Thomas Kerrigan and George Lloyd Jones also crossed the try line for the hosts, while Harry Taft kicked nine points to extend the lead.

Elsewhere, Jeremia Qasenivalu’s converted try was Stafford’s only score of the game against Burntwood.

The visitors stormed out of the blocks with three tries in the first 15 minutes, putting Stafford on the back foot immediately.

When the hosts were reduced to 14 men shortly afterwards, the game looked out of their reach with less than a quarter played, and despite a try just before half-time all hopes of a comeback were squashed after the break as Burntwood added 19 points un- answered.

Willenhall scored six converted tries in a 42-14 win at Rugeley in Counties Two Midlands West (West).

Sam Coyne crossed twice, while Jordan Blackham, Dovydas Donskis, Adam Cooper and Sam Bowles, who also kicked the six conversions, all scored one try each.

Handsworth lost 46-24 to Luctonians III and Stourbridge Lions were beaten 22-15 by Clee Hill.

In Counties Two Midlands West (East), Walsall seconds followed in the footsteps of their firsts with a one-point victory away at Coventrians.

Dior Taylor, Tadiwa Rukweza and Conor Rowe’s tries, along with a penalty and a conversion from the boot of Roger Weston, gave the visitors a 20-19 win.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Eccleshall thrashed Stone 43-14, Cannock won 19-17 at Newcastle (Staffs) and Aldridge lost 44-7 at mid-table Cleobury Mortimer.

Tries from Christopher Thomas, Frankie Eden, Harry Clark and Mark Wadsworth gave Bloxwich a 24-5 win at Burntwood seconds in Counties Four Midlands West (North). Elsewhere, Essington lost 18-9 at Linley, St Leonards were beaten 24-19 at home to Stoke-on-Trent seconds and Wednesbury beat Whittington 19-10.

And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Old Halesonians seconds won 31-5 at home to Redditch, Stourport were thrashed 53-7 at home to Upton-on-Severn, and Warley lost 18-5 at Malvern seconds.