Fresh DK defeat leaves them bottom of the pile

The hosts raced into a 40-0 lead before DK got their only points on the board courtesy of Mark Harrison’s 73rd-minute try that was converted by James Mann.

Clifton added another try shortly after to condemn the visitors to their seventh defeat of the season, dropping below Newport (Salop) to the foot of the table.

In Regional One Midlands, Stourbridge remain top of the league after their 36-16 victory over Kenilworth.

And in Regional Two North, Lichfield also consolidated top spot with a 17-12 win against Long Eaton.

Elsewhere in the division, Wolverhampton lost 20-17 at home to Mellish, while Walsall edged out Sutton Coldfield 27-25.

Hansen Christoffersen, Liam Taylor and George Perkins all scored tries, with Mitchell Carless kicking 12 points over the post to secure the tight win.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Stafford were thrashed 62-20 at Newcastle despite Jerry Qasenivalu scoring a remarkable try having run from inside his own 22 for the visitors. Ryan Tiene (two), Malcolm Herbert, Lee Wilks, George Tildesley and George Lloyd Jones all scored tries in Kidderminster’s 42-22 win against Spartans, with Christopher Pinner adding 12 points off the kicking tee.

In Counties Two Midlands West (West), Willenhall hosted Oswestry as the sides battled to a 23-23 draw that leaves Willenhall fifth in the league.

Bottom of the league Handsworth picked up their first win of the season, beating league leaders Newport II 22-20 in a shock result.

Rugeley, who sit one place above Handsworth, did not have an enjoyable weekend as they were thrashed 59-19 by Market Drayton, while Stourbridge Lions lost 31-22 at Bromyard.

In Counties Two Midlands West (East), Rhys Gaddu scored a brace for Walsall II as they won 20-19 at home to Claverdon, with Roger Weston’s kicks adding 10 points.

Eccleshall beat Aldridge 32-17 in Counties Three Midlands West (North), while Cannock lost 22-17 at home to Cleobury Mortimer.

Bloxwich remain within touching distance of the Counties Four Midlands West (North) leaders as they won 42-19 over strugglers Newcastle III.

Jack Hunt (two), Scott Stokes, William Garratt, Mark Wadsworth and Christopher Thomas all crossed the try line, while Sean Bottomer kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Wednesbury were edged out 19-18 by Stoke on Trent II, and Burntwood II lost 17-10 to Atherstone.

And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), tries from Matthew Wallace, Thomas Rourke and Christopher Roberts gave Old Halesonians II a 19-5 win at Five Ways Old Edwardians, while Warley thrashed Stourport 28-6.