DK leave themselves with too much to do at home

Lineout action from Kidderminster’s big victory over Stafford in Counties One Midlands West (North) on Saturday afternoon. Kiddy won the match 33-5

Second-half tries from James Ryan and Thomas Walker were both converted by Frederick Morgan, but the hosts were already 31-0 down before they made a mark on the scoreboard.

The 31-14 loss leaves Dudley second bottom of National League Two West, with a trip to second-placed Clifton next up.

Old Halesonians are also struggling for form in Regional Division One, and they suffered their sixth consecutive defeat at the hands of Syston.

The hosts went down 14-10, with Benn Llewellyn’s try the only bright spark on another disappointing day.

At the other end of the table, second-placed Stourbridge came out on top in a tight affair with Bridgnorth. Despite the visitors scoring 26 points in the first half, Stourbridge fought hard to earn a 32-29 victory that keeps them within touching distance of top-of-the-league Oxford Harlequins.

In Regional Two North, Walsall fell short at home to Tamworth in a tight 25-22 loss.

Walsall hooker Neil Holden scored an early try before some errors from the home side allowed Tamworth to cross the try line twice.

After going into half-time behind, Adam Carpenter’s 20-yard dash and finish looked to have got the hosts back into the game, especially when Mitch Carless kicked the conversion and a 20-yard penalty soon after.

Callum Hoy added a late try for Walsall, which was converted by Carless, earning his side a losing bonus point.

Elsewhere, league leaders Lichfield kept up their 100 per cent record with a 38-14 win over winless Wolverhampton. In Counties One Midlands West (North), Kidderminster thrashed Stafford 33-5 to move above them in the table.

Lee Wilks, Malcolm Herbert, George Lloyd Jones, Beau Archer and Ryan Tiene all scored tries for the hosts, with Jack O’Hagan kicking two penalties to add to the score.

Tom Dunn scored a late unconverted try to reduce the deficit, but the visitors left well beaten by the better side.

And Burntwood raced to a 46-32 win over Shrewsbury to move three points behind their opponents in fifth.

Willenhall made it three consecutive wins in Counties Two West (West) as they beat Tenbury 35-17.

Jak Davis, Sam Bowles, Sam Coyne, Jack Louca and Bradley Holmes all bagged tries for the hosts, with Bowles also kicking two penalties and two conversions to build the total.

Handsworth remain pointless after 71-19 loss to Market Drayton, while Rugeley sit six points above them having been thrashed 83-21 by Clee Hill.

Stourbridge Lions also tasted defeat at Oswestry, losing 43-26.

In Counties Two West (East), Walsall seconds remain bottom after slumping to a 103-5 loss at Coalville.

In Counties Three West (North), Aldridge lost 46-17 at Cannock, Stone went down 39-7 at Trentham and Eccleshall were beaten 24-12 by Barton-Under- Needwood.

Bloxwich got the better of St Leonards 45-12 in Counties Four West (North), while Wednesbury edged out Burntwood seconds 19-18 in a tight affair and Essington lost 32-22 in a top-of-the-table clash with Burton thirds.