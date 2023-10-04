Dudley off the mark as they claim first win of season

Dudley Kingswinford RFC ( blue ) v Newport RFC

A pair of tries from Joseph Heatley provided DK with a strong lead at the break, while Frederick Morgan also got on the scoresheet.

After the break, Newport fought back in resilient fashion with tries from Timoci Waqadau and Charlie Gamble.

DK rose to the challenge to secure victory after Callum Nicholls and Mark Harrison both bagged tries in the final 10 minutes.

DK ended a run of four straight defeats to start the season and leapfrogged Newport to climb off the bottom.

Stourbridge climbed into second place with a 41-21 win at Derby and trail Regional One Midlands leaders Oxford Harlequins by only three points.

Old Halesonians are still searching for their first win of the season after losing 36-17 against Oxford Harlequins.

Clarkson Mcleod and Adam Shaw scored tries for Old Halesonians, who are second from bottom without a single point.

In Regional Two North, Lichfield beat Walsall 34-12, in the first meeting between both clubs in 10 years, to sit at the summit as one of only two clubs with a 100 per cent record.