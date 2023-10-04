Clee Hill edge out Ravens to take Shropshire spoils

Oswestry try to stop Luctonians on Saturday Picture: Andrew Hargraves

The Hill boys made the trip across Shropshire to Market Drayton and returned home with the spoils following a hard-fought 26-21 victory.

A strong start from Clee saw them take an early lead courtesy of a try from George Edwards.

Rhys Williams added another try, and is now the top try scorer in the division, while George Warrington also touched down.

Tim Breakwell went over late on to secure the victory. Warrington kicked three of the conversions.

Market Drayton Ravens saw a spirited display go unrewarded as they struggled to put out a fit and complete squad, but pushed their Shropshire rivals all the way. Inai Masi (two) and Ryan Horton scored their tries, with Tom Minshall converting them all.

Clee Hill, who are third in the standings, return to action at home to Rugeley on October 14, the same day when Market Drayton visit Handsworth.

Elsewhere in the division, Oswestry are still searching for their first win of the season after going down 48-12 at Luctonians thirds. Nick Clay scored both of Oswestry’s tries.

They return to action on Saturday at pointless Handsworth –the only team below them in the table.

At the other end of the standings Newport seconds are second with five wins from five after a 20-7 victory over Bridgnorth Bulls.