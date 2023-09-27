DK are taught a lesson in defeat to Exeter University

Stafford line up for a scrum during their victory at Spartans

Tries from Thomas Walker, Jasper Smith, Ben Rhodes, Mark Harrison and Callum Nicholls did manage to earn the away side a bonus point. They host second-bottom Newport this weekend.

It has also been a tough start for Old Halesonians in Regional One Midlands as they lost for a fourth time this season. Sam Jones, Jacob Piggott-Denison and Ryan Wainwright’s tries were all converted by Ben King as the home side fell to a 41-21 defeat to Banbury. Stourbridge missed the chance to claim top spot in the division after a 27-22 loss to Oxford Harlequins.

The hosts came away from the second-vs-first clash with a losing bonus point.

In Regional Two North, four tries from teenager Hansen Christoffersen helped Walsall to a 50-29 victory over Matlock.

Two tries from Quade Boal and one for Benjamin Cooper completed the rout.

The victory took Walsall into third place, one spot behind this Saturday’s opponents, Lichfield, who continued their 100 per cent record with a 45-7 win over Mellish.

Wolverhampton have had a much tougher start to the season and lost their third game in a row, going down 28-21 at home to West Bridgford.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Burntwood stormed to an 87-7 win over Longton.

Two tries apiece for Luke Rockyard, Kian Carter, Robert Jones and Halil Gozukucuk, as well as one each from Jack Robinson-Parr, Thomas Shorrock, Brett Taylor, Jack Butcher and Will Fisher, completed a convincing win for the home side.

Kidderminster triumphed 29-18 against Camp Hill to move above them in the league. An early penalty try was backed up with scores from Jack Barrett, George Lloyd Jones and Ryan Trene to secure the win for the home side.

Stafford needed two late tries to beat Spartans, with 14 points coming in the final two minutes for the away side. Jeremy Qasenivalu, Angus Hamplett, Will Hamplett and Gurman Seehra and Alex Rock’s tries won the game for Kidderminster, with the latter also contributing nine points off the kicking tee.

Rugeley were hammered 56-0 away at Bridgnorth Bulls in Counties Two Midlands West (West), while Handsworth succumbed to a 55-5 defeat at Clee Hill.

Tries from Sam Bowles, Nathan Brown, Douglas Donskis, Andrew Richardson and Michael Potts secured a 41-24 win for Willenhall against Stourbridge Lions.

Walsall II went down 60-0 at Barkers Butts in Counties Two Midlands West (East), while in Counties Three Midlands West (North) Aldridge were defeated 87-13 at Aston Old Edwardians and Cannock lost 87-18 to Barton-Under-Needwood.

Eccleshall won 34-17 away at Ludlow II, while Stone fell to a 43-19 home defeat to Leek II.

Bloxwich beat Burton II 31-21 in Counties Four Midlands West (North), Atherstone defeated Essington 34-8, Burntwood II lost 29-7 at Stoke on Trent and Whittington hammered St Leonards 54-17. Wednesfield were handed a home walkover against Linley.