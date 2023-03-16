Stourbridge members vote on Sixways merger

Stourbridge Rugby Club

Both clubs play at Stourton Park and have been independent since 2002 but talks over joining forces have been ongoing for several months, with both having struggled of late on the pitch.

A link-up has already been approved by Lions’ membership and it is expected Stour’s will do the same at tonight’s Special General Meeting. The RFU will then need to grant final approval for the merger, which would come into effect from next season.

The deal is entirely separate from ongoing talks between Stourbridge and the new owners of Worcester Warriors, which could eventually see the first XV relocate to Sixways Stadium.

Stour are poised to lose National League status as they sit bottom of Division Two West having won just twice all season. That is the same number of victories claimed by the Lions three levels lower in Counties One Midlands West (North). Last weekend they were unable to field a team for a fixture away at Luctonians seconds.

“We have struggled in the region for players and they have struggled to put teams out this year,” explained Stourbridge president Richard Baron.

“We need some continuity through the club from the amateur side to the second team to the first team and that is the reasoning behind this move.