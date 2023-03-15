Notification Settings

Stourbridge to give an update on talks

By Matt Maher

Members at Stourbridge Rugby Club have been told to expect more information on a proposed partnership with the owners of Worcester Warriors in the coming weeks.

Stourbridge rugby club

In a statement issued yesterday, the club’s committee confirmed talks are ongoing with Atlas Group over a deal which could see Stour’s first XV change name and move to Sixways Stadium, in return for financial support.

Any agreement would be subject to a members vote and also require RFU approval. RFU president Bill Sweeney recently visited Stourton Park to meet with the committee and discuss the potential deal, which was the subject of some controversy when it first became public last month.

Atlas, led by former pro James Sandford, are still finalising the purchase of Sixways Stadium having assumed control of the Warriors following the former Premiership club’s liquidation last year.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

