Stourbridge to give an update on talks

Stourbridge rugby club

In a statement issued yesterday, the club’s committee confirmed talks are ongoing with Atlas Group over a deal which could see Stour’s first XV change name and move to Sixways Stadium, in return for financial support.

Any agreement would be subject to a members vote and also require RFU approval. RFU president Bill Sweeney recently visited Stourton Park to meet with the committee and discuss the potential deal, which was the subject of some controversy when it first became public last month.