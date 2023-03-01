Stourbridge name date for merger debate

Club members will decide on whether the first team and Lions will come together for the 2023/24.

That would pave the way for Worcester Warriors’ new owners to take the place of Stour’s first team in the pyramid as Sixways Rugby.

A notice sent to club members by secretary Paul Davidson read: “Please be advised that a Special General Meeting for Club members will be held at Stourton Park on Thursday 16th March 2023, commencing at 8:00 pm.

“Proposal:

“1. Subject to Regulation 4 of the RFU Regulations Stourbridge Lions 2022 Rugby Football Club Limited (“Lions”) are merged/integrated with Stourbridge Rugby Football Club Limited (“SRFC”) as soon as possible and with the intention that the merger/integration takes effect for the September 2023 season (or sooner – if achievable);

“2. SRFC’s management committee (or any parties so delegated by the management committee) (“Committee”) are empowered to seek RFU consent in accordance to Regulation 4 of the RFU Regulations to fully implement the merger/integration of the Lions in accordance with the provisions of Proposal 1 above;

“3. The Committee are empowered to agree such documents and put in place such arrangements or agreements with the Lions or any other third party as shall be required (including the RFU) as shall be expedient to give effect to the provisions of Proposal 1 above; and