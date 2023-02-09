Stourbridge Rugby Club's first XV could move to Worcester

Stourbridge Rugby Club

Members will be asked to vote on the terms of a partnership which would also see Atlas Group provide the Stourton Park club with significant long-term investment, which president Richard Baron yesterday claimed would: “Ensure the longevity of rugby at Stourton Park for generations to come.”

Though details are yet to be finalised, one of the key proposals is for Stourbridge and Worcester first-teams to effectively merge and play at Sixways, the home of the Warriors before their liquidation last year.

News of the partnership emerged on Thursday morning when Atlas director Jim O’Toole confirmed the Warriors had pulled out of the application process for next year’s Championship, English rugby’s second tier.

Bosses at Stourbridge, who play two levels below in National Two West, were quick to assure members nothing will be agreed without their consent. An informal meeting will be held on Friday at Stourton Park (7pm), with a Special General Meeting taking place in the coming weeks when a vote will be held on the final proposals.