Dudley Kingswinford in thick of promotion race after emphatic win

Josh Shepherd dives in the corner to score a try for Burntwood

Stefan Shillingford, Ryan Smitheman and Mark Harrison all got two tries each for DK, with James Ryan, Kieron Williams and James Fylde also on the mark.

DK are three points clear of second-placed Bromsgrove and four ahead of third-placed Syston with games in hand on both. They are at home to Burton on Saturday.

Lichfield, who didn’t have a game, remain bottom of the same division are at home to Broadstreet on Saturday.

In Regional Two West Midlands, Walsall produced one of their best performances of the season, beating Malvern 43-14 away.

Malvern had been previously unbeaten at home this season, but Walsall made an excellent start – scrum-half Dean Ainger scoring a try within one minute of the kick off.

Captain George Perkins set up the next score with a 30-metre run before an exchange of passes between him, Ainger, Ben Pitt and Adam Tamilio saw Max Brown eventually go over the line.

Perkins himself got in on the act with the next score. Then, just before the break, Tamilio put Brown away on a 30-metre try-scoring run with Pitt adding the conversion.

Malvern came back at Walsall in the first 20 minutes of the second half and reduced the deficit to 10 points through tries for lock forward Nathan Branchett and hooker Glenn Potter.

But Walsall weathered that storm and wouldn’t be denied, scoring four tries in the last 10 minutes of the game. A series of scrums close to the Malvern line resulted in Perkins getting his second try, which Pitt converted.

Pitt then scored and converted the next Walsall try and the final score came after another strong run by centre Rob Angell.

It was followed by some quick accurate passing by Pitt, Hennessey and Tamilio. Once again, the Walsall full-back found Brown in support, and the Walsall winger cut through the defence for the final score of the game.

This latest victory sees Walsall maintain their challenge for the league title with four games left, but Old Halesonians are in the driving seat, six points clear after a 33-15 home win over Stratford.

Wolverhampton remain in ninth after a 33-12 defeat at Hereford.

Stafford are fourth in Counties One Midlands West (North) after a 23-12 reverse at Shrewsbury.

The fixture had been postponed in December due to the cold weather – Stafford had narrowly won the corresponding game.

The teams spent long periods playing around the centre of the park, trading space and there were some meaty collisions.

The boot of Stu Lewis eventually unlocked the stalemate with a crossfield kick, which caught Shrewsbury napping.

With the defence scrambling into a line, Stafford swarmed forward and launched some brutal assaults.

The home side absorbed the initial forays, but their defence became more ragged and eventually they ran out of steam to stop a crashing Tom Kirby from taking the first try of the afternoon.

Shrewsbury responded with some simple lumbering rugby, which saw a try of their own within minutes.

The game then descended into an arm wrestle with both teams working hard to gain some advantage.

There were flashes of individual pieces of brilliance as players tried to ignite the play, but these were soon smothered out. Stafford went into half-time trailing by 8-5 in an evenly-contested contest.

They started the second half well, stretching Shrewsbury one way and the other – and Rob Jones coasted across unopposed for a try, which he then converted.

The game continued to be a competitive encounter and over enthusiasm soon led to Stafford being reduced to a temporary 14 courtesy of a yellow card.

Shrewsbury slotted the subsequent penalty and it was a single point game on the scoreboard.

The home side took the lead through what proved to be the winning try before the visitors were restored to a full complement on the field.

Both sides were putting in some big hits, but the game was fairly deadlocked again as neither team could find any continuity.

Stafford had to defend well in the latter stages after a red card reduced them again to 14.

In the south division, Kidderminster went down 32-26 to Old Leamingtonians. Kidderminster remain third and are at home to Spartans (Midlands) on Saturday.

Counties Two Midlands West (North) action saw Burntwood beat Veseyans 41-22 with their tries coming from William Fisher, Mackenzie Johnson, Josh Shepherd, Ian Jones, Brett Taylor and Thomas Shorrock.

In the same division, Handsworth were thrashed 61-10 at home to Luctonians Thirds and Aldridge’s game at Clee Hill was postponed.

Counties Three Midlands West (North) games saw Cannock beaten at home to Aston Old Edwardians 26-3, Eccleshall beat Wednesbury 55-17, and Rugeley lost at home to Willenhall 33-8. Warley couldn’t field a team at Trentham, who were awarded a walkover.