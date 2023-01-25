Hornets sting Stourbridge as league game survives

Walsall RFC & Whitchurch RFC,

Mark Ashley-Beck, Josh Olver, Oliver Gittoes and Matthew Moseley six minutes from time got the tries for Stourbridge.

Stourbridge had previously beaten the Hornets in the return game 55-25, but stay in 14th in the table

There was action in Regional Two West Midlands where Walsall and Old Halesonians both played at home. Old Halesonians edged out Crewe and Nantwich 28-26, while Walsall took on Whitchurch and beat them 36-15.

They looked to be in control right from the start. and a period of constant pressure resulted in Ben Pitt converting a 25-metre penalty to open the scoring after 12 minutes.

But the visitors would soon show their resilience, and within two minutes they used their powerful pack to good effect – driving forward after securing lineout possession, with prop forward Steve Bloore making the touchdown.

Five minutes later, Walsall regained the lead after a wonderful 45-metre burst of speed by scrum-half Dean Ainger, with Ben Pitt adding the conversion.

The Delves Road spectators were treated to another spell of spectacular rugby within seven minutes when the forwards and backs linked together well before Pitt delivered a good pass to Max Brown. The Walsall winger was soon away on a 30-metre try-scoring run.

But the visitors reduced the deficit before the break as the Whitchurch pack made another catch and drive from a lineout to give hooker Mike Oakden the score, while Walsall also lost prop forward Simon Weaver to injury.

Only two minutes of the second half had been played when Ainger made another brilliant 40-metre try-scoring run after a quickly-taken penalty. Pitt’s conversion secured a 12 points advantage for his team but the Shropshire side got a touchdown through Cam Richards to stay in touch. The final 10 minutes saw both teams trying to run and pass the ball at every opportunity, but it was Walsall that put the try-scoring attacks together.

Firstly, hooker Pete Fitzgerald finished off some good inter-passing and Brown scored his second almost immediately from the kick-off after good support from Connor McGurk.

Stafford beat Telford Hornets 42-28 in Counties One Midlands West (North) with two tries from William Roue and one each from Alex Rock, Christian Lindsey, Llyr Jones and Callum Hoy.

In the same division, Stourbridge Lions went down 10-42 to Tamworth – Lions travel to Telford Hornets on Saturday and Stafford to Edwardians. All the games in Counties Two Midlands West (North) were off, but three survived in Counties Three Midlands West (North).

Willenhall thrashed Warley 90-5 in a local derby, while Rugeley lost 24-10 at Aston Old Edwardians, Jordan Wood getting their solitary try. The division’s other game saw Eccleshall lose 14-5 at Barton Under Needwood.

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Bloxwich beat Stoke on Trent Seconds 48-19 and St Leonards overcame Linley 19-0.