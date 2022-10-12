Makeshift XV go down to defeat in 12-try thriller

The combined Stafford XV comprised a large number of forwards from the club, so the starting team had a back line of players volunteering to play out of their usual position.

Bridgnorth looked dangerous from the opening whistle and, despite some big hits, they soon stretched the field to earn their first try.

Stafford struck back when Alfie O’Brien bounced his way off the defenders and offloaded to former hooker Sam Chatfield, now acting as a winger, for a try.

The home side took advantage of a Stafford XV who were still learning their new positions as a couple more tries built a decent lead.

Ant Brogan’s storming run earned a second well-earned try for Stafford, but Bridgnorth closed the period with another try to make it 28-10.

It was a similar story in the second half, with Bridgnorth in control, but Stafford still earning some success as Alfie O’Brien flew across the line for a try.

And Ben Pryce burrowed across for Stafford’s final try before tired legs kicked in and allowed Bridgnorth to reach a half-century.