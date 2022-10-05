Stourbridge are back in business

Neil Mitchell’s men had endured a miserable start to the campaign, losing their first four fixtures but were able to build on an improved showing at Exeter University the previous week as they blew away their visitors from Weston-Super-Mare.

Matthew Moseley was the standout performer, scoring four of their tries including the opener after a Charlie Carter penalty had put Hornets ahead in the early stages.

Tim Bitirim and Jack Lea also crossed in the first half to give Stour a 21-10 lead at the break and though Rob Dempsey closed the gap to six points with a try soon after the restart, Moseley grabbed his second and third of the afternoon in quick succession to provide the hosts a decisive cushion.

Bitirim and Lea also crossed again, with Michael Heaney getting his name on the scoresheet before Moseley, fittingly, had the final word with his fourth try in the closing seconds.

Dudley Kingswinford continued their impressive start to the season with a fourth win on the spin to stay second in Regional One Midlands.

Callum Nicholls got the winning try with eight minutes remaining as DK emerged 27-22 victors from a close-fought affair at Stoke.

The score was Nicholls’ second of the afternoon with Ben Rhodes also crossing early in the second half. Sam Vaughan converted all three tries and kicked two early penalties to help keep his team just two points behind early season leaders Syston.

An excellent first half performance set Walsall on their way to a comfortable 36-7 home win over Stratford which saw them go fourth in Regional Two Midlands.

The hosts produced perhaps their best rugby of the season so far to secure a bonus point inside the opening 40 minutes, Chev Taylor going opening the scoring with the first of two tries during the first half, with Will Hennessey and Liam Taylor also on the scoresheet.

Pete Fitzgerald further extended the lead early in the second half before Taylor completed his hat-trick and the scoring late on. Angus Wightman got the sole try for the visitors.

Old Halesonians are just a place behind Walsall in the table after a thumping 40-17 win away at Whitchurch but there was disappointment for Wolverhampton, who slipped down to seventh with a 44-14 defeat away at Malvern.

Stafford remain right on the heels of Counties One Midlands West (North) leaders Luctonians after putting struggling Stourbridge Lions to the sword.

The visitors had the bonus point wrapped up by the break with Ben Dodd, Jerry Qasenivalu, Chris Lindsey and debutant Rob Jones all going over in the first half.

Stour, who sit bottom of the table still searching for their first point of the campaign, did get on the scoresheet early in the second period but further tries from Tom Kirby, Quade Boal and a second for Qasenivalu saw the visitors leave with a 41-7 win.

Aldridge picked up their first point of the season in Counties Two but were left feeling it should have been more after a 24-21 defeat at home to high-flying Handsworth. Burntwood had a day to forget, beaten 42-19 at home by Cleobury Mortimer.