Walsall fired up as they kick-off a big season

Rugby

Walsall are in Regional Two West Midlands after promotion last season and are taking on Hereford at Delves Road this afternoon.

In the same division, Old Halesonians are out to start in style as they go up against Malvern. Wolverhampton are facing Droitwich.

Stourbridge get their National Two West term going with a long trip to Cornwall to play Redruth.

Dudley Kingswinford are travelling over to Kenilworth for their first game of the Regional One Midlands term.

Lichfield are at home, against Derby.

In the Counties One Midlands West (North), Stafford go to Newcastle, while Stourbridge Lions face Luctonians Seconds.

Kidderminster are heading over to Broadstreet Seconds in Counties One Midlands West (South).

Burntwood travel to Oswestry while Aldridge play Veseyans in Counties Two Midlands West (North).