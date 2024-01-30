Institute go four points clear at top of league

They overcame Landywood A 4-1 – easing into a 4-0 lead through frames from Dan Eaton-Lees, Rob Wharne, Steve Heath and Chris Ward.

The final frame saw the visitors pull a frame back through Matt Warrilow and avoid the whitewash.

Fourth-placed Poets Corner A won 4-1 at home against bottom side Bentley Moor B.

Neil Harper did take a tight opening frame for the visitors, but the hosts were soon level as Riley Parsons took frame two after hitting a break of 80. Chris Lane then took a tight third frame to put the hosts into the lead before Dave Blunt and Adam Hartshorn completed the result.

Bloxwich Memorial A whitewashed Bentley Moor A thanks to Mitchell Lowbridge, Graham Cole Jnr, Joshua Walker (95 break), Craig Meredith and Alan Hathaway.

Elsewhere, Charlemont BC A were also big winners this week as they won 5-0 away at Old Hall A – Daniel Ward, Ricky Sadler, Phil Bellingham, Chris Compton and John Spencer got the frames.

In Division One, the race for the title took another turn this week as leaders Bloxwich Memorial B were beaten 4-1 at home by Beechdale Social Club.

Jack Beattie and Josh Tolley (48) took the opening two frames before Bob Davis got one back for Bloxwich. But any hopes of a comeback were dashed as Sam Dick and Jason Taundry wrapped up an excellent win.

Dartmouth Central took advantage of that result to move level on points with the leaders as they won 3-2 at home against Lichfield Road BC.

David Matthews (Lichfield Road) and Liam Wright (Dartmouth) split the opening two frames before Arthur Russell and Paul Piddock put the hosts into an unassailable 3-1 lead. Paul Maynard pulled one back in the finale.

The Amery Club won 4-1 at home against Rushall Labour B. Sean Davies picked up the visitors’ only frame win early on before Phil Robertson, Carl Rushton, Brian Guest and Ben Onions were on target for Amery.

Bloxwich Sports edged out Q Bar B 3-2 thanks to Colin Kettlewell, Neil Gould and the decider from Kelton Scott. Paul Harrison and Danny Pemberton won for Q Bar.

In the quarter-finals of the Individual Handicap, Alan Hathaway picked up a 3-1 win over Joshua Walker at Bloxwich Memorial Club, securing the match with his highest break of 40.

There were also two matches in the Six Reds Handicap quarter-finals, with Graham Cole Jnr winning 4-1 against Rikki Foster and Rob Wharne overcoming Stewart Baker by the same score, hitting breaks of 55 and 49 along the way.