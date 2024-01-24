Jones rolls back the years to secure Super Series

Jones lost his opening group match 4-3 to Mareno Michels, but then defeated ex-world finalist Kevin Painter 4-1, before a 4-2 semi-final victory over Mark Dudbridge set up a rematch with Michels in the final, which Jones took comfortably 4-1.

Jackie Maiden has clinched the West Midlands Ladies Super League after beating Sarah Barrett 3-0 to move 17 points clear.

Grace Angell looks favourite to gain second place, remaining four points clear of third-placed Tara Simmons-Fullwood after recording victories over Sarah Maybury and Jodie Rowlands before going down to Julie Emery.

Simmons-Fullwood and Rowlands are battling for third place, with only one point between them going into the final week.

Railway bounced back to winning ways in the Wednesfield Sunday League, beating high-flying Glassy Junction 4-2 – Callum Parkes, Len Slade, Phil Mayo and Colin Banks the fab four.

Three Crowns had a 4-2 win over Corpus A through Kieron Baker, Roley Martin, Ash Barker and Chris County.

Pheasant A had James Pillinger, Ryan Speakman, Scott Speakman and Andy Mclean to thank for beating Emerald 4-2.

Janet Duckers took a consolation leg for Lady T’s away at leaders ECC, while second-placed Gilberts won 4-2 at Homestead.

The top two sides in the Walsall Friday League clashed, with Chillington WMC coming out on top 3-2 against Gilberts B. Jack Aldridge and Mark Maiden put Chillington two up, but Andy Jervis and Phil Clarke levelled matters before Paul Harrison took the last to clinch the match.

Reece Cook-Lucas and Matthew Dennant both won deciding legs – for Gilberts A and Kings Head B against Corpus and Horse & Jockey, respectively.

ECC A finished the season four points clear at the top of the Wolverhampton Tuesday League after crushing Gilberts B 7-0 – Paul Price, John Simms, Dean Fullwood, Luke Griffiths, Richard New, Ryan Bourne and Ian Stanton all winning.

Gilberts A enjoyed a 6-1 win over ECC B to finish second, while Woodfield finished third after winning away at Wednesfield Legion – Kev Bate, Rich Bradshaw, John Evans, Paul Fellows and Nathan Jones doing the damage.

Pensnett Lib Club remain nine points clear at the top of the Black Country Super League, beating The Ashwood 4-1 thanks to Thomas Bissell, Liam Kelly, Aaron Colley and Jamie Rollinson.

Second-placed Allens Bar C defeated Gilberts A 4-1 with wins from Shane Price, Steve Jones, Rich Bowen and Martin Price.

Gilberts B have two games in hand on the leaders and kept the pressure on by beating The Vine Blackheath 5-0, courtesy of Darren Williams, Ryan O’Connor, Ben Johnson, Joe Turner and Jack Aldridge.