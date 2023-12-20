International silver for Wolverhampton wrestling starlet Joab Sneyd

The 18-year-old, who trains out of Wolverhampton Wrestling Club, took part in the United World Wrestling GB Grand Prix in Manchester in the under-20s category, however he had to move up from the 92kg weight division to 97kg at late notice due to an injury to his opponent.

He faced two opponents who had both previously wrestled at the Commonwealth Games, but despite that he beat his first rival from Bangladesh by two points.

Next he was up against a Hungarian competitor where he was pinned, but he still earned the silver medal for his efforts.

Joab's father Shane said: "I am really proud that Joab represented his country and managed to win a silver. It is a really proud moment!

Joab Sneyd in action. Picture: Dave Morgan.

"Joab said he is pleased with his performance especially as he had wrestled in a higher weight category. He said that he is going to continue to train hard for the next competition which is in Estonia.

"It’s brilliant to see Joab representing his country. I would never have thought this would have been possible considering he only started wrestling just over three years ago.

"The people he has been facing in competition by comparison have been wrestling for nine years plus. Family and friends have been tremendous with their support both before and during the competition.

"I never imagined this would have happened. If Joab continues to work hard then we hope Joab can qualify for the European and World championships.

"The key thing is that it’s giving him something to work towards. I keep telling him that the journey is probably more important than the destination!"