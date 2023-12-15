Jackson serves up a five-star display

His quintet came in United’s 11-2 victory at Pattingham, with Jordan Beri (two), Jack Stanton, James Magil, Jack Brown and Matt Cole also on target.

There was an 11-goal thriller at Black Country Phoenix, which Toll House Athletic won 7-4 courtesy of Jack Adams (two), Tom Edge (two), Alex O’Connor, Yohan Oko and Zac Whitehouse.

Harvey Singh-Chutti and Aaron Singh-Chutti netted for AFC Huntsmen in their 4-2 defeat to Chase Colts, while Mental Health were 4-0 winners at Codsall Wanderers.

In Division One, Warstones Wanderers Wolves were 2-0 winners at Old Bush Athletic, while Carl George and Curtis Tonks fired AFC Perton past AFC White Horse, 2-1, in Division Two.

Charlie Cook bagged a brace in Belgrade’s 4-1 triumph at Dynamo 50 Stile – also in Division Two – with Matt Garbett and Troy Wilson also on target. Prince Maxwell replied.

That was the same score by which Royal Oak beat Spartans Athletic in Division Three thanks to Kian Lloyd, Lee Gilchrist, Kieran Marsden and an own goal. Sam Purcell’s brace saw Bradmore Social overcome Sporting Codsall 2-0, while Viking United won 4-2 at Portobello Rangers.

There was also cup action, with AFC Willenhall beating AFC Bradmore 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Vin Boden Cup – Dan Hobson (three), Warren Beards, Owen Walker and Mick Taylor on target.

ECC Sports edged out AFC KT Rangers in round three of the Sunday Amateur Cup, with Ben Moore (two), Jack Crocker and Troy Hewitt scoring.

Warstones Wanderers Wolves Nation also won by the odd goal in seven – against Dick Turpin in the TB Williamson Cup quarter-finals. Nations’ scorers were Kyle Matthews (two), Connor Forrester and Pinder Deo.

Warstones Wanderers Hollybush are also through, winning 2-0 at home to Barnhurst Lane Lions thanks to Tyrique Douglas and Joshua Baker.

n Only two games survived the weather in the Beacon Sunday League.

In the Brian Lester Charity Cup, AFC Broadlands won on penalties against MNF All Stars – keeper Scott Bruce the hero with two saves in the shootout. Daniel Newton had scored in the 1-1 draw served up during normal time.

In the other game, Blades lost 5-1 to Diffusion – Alex Clarke scoring their loan goal.