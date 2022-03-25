Wolverhampton Karate Academy going 'from strength to strength'

Wolverhampton Karate Academy Gurmukh Singh and Shivam Chopra Wolverhampton Karate Academy L-R: Shivam Chopra, Gurmukh Singh, Dharmver Singh Nagra, Malvinder Singh, Parminder Singh and head coach: Sean Merritt.. Head coach Sean Merritt and Manjinder Singh Davgun

The academy on Upper Villiers Street only opened in September last year but in six short months they have doubled their membership to around 25.

Owned by 1st Dan black belts Gurmukh Singh and Parminder Singh, guided by head coach and 6th Dan black belt Sean Merrit, the academy helped some of their beginners record an impressive medal haul at the Bask International 2022 at the beginning of March – as club members won one gold, three silvers and three bronzes in total.

"We've made such a great start in such a short space of time – we opened in September and have gone from strength to strength," said 56-year-old Sensei Merrit, who has been training Karate for 45 years.

"The majority of the new starters came along too and got a lot of experience. It was great to get an opportunity to have them compete and get the club's name out there at a major event.

"Covid has caused such a huge problem for children with a lack of socialising, so now we're out of that we should be promoting sport in Wolverhampton in particular.

"It has always been a deprived city and kids need opportunities to get out of the norm, meet new friends and develop themselves physically and mentally.

"Karate offers such a variety of physicality and health and fitness aspects. It can help mentally as well and for me personally, when I come home from work it's a relief to go out and do something different.

"The atmosphere at the club is great. We're friendly and welcome people of all ages and abilities. Why not try something different, it will open your eyes."

Karate is a Japanese martial art that utilises punching, kicking and blocking and debuted as an Olympic sport at the recent Summer games in Tokyo.

Sensei Merrit says the Wolverhampton club is open to all abilities and is a useful sport for all ages.

He added: "It's great for self defence and great for keeping fit. There's loads of aspects to Karate to delve into, such as the physical side of it, flexibility, self defence and also the competition side of it.

"We have children as young as four to six taking part, up to mature men and women. It will help improve coordination, balance and it gets you fit.

"There's a strong emphasis on discipline and we reinforce aspects of team building.

"It has also been shown that it helps your education and in school, like any martial art or sport."