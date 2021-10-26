A missed opportunity as Swifts stun high-flying Lye

Swifts - Gardner.

The Swifts started the weekend third from bottom, but with former Albion striker Lee Hughes in their team they grabbed the only goal of a tight game.

That was the only game in the Midland Premier, with the FA Vase first round taking precedence.

Though Wednesfield and Bewdley Town were eliminated – against Aylestone Park and Racing Club Warwick respectively – Lichfield City cruised into round two.

They were 4-0 winners at Graham St Prims thanks to goals from Luke Childs, Max Dixon, Jack Edwards and Daniel Lomas – and will next face Highgate United.

Stourport Swifts and Walsall Wood will enter the competition at that stage, where they will host Kimberley Miners Welfare and Deeping Rangers respectively.

Dudley Sports’ Midland One match with OJM Black Country was abandoned after just 30 seconds due to a serious-looking injury to Sports’ Mark Morgan. However, after later undergoing a CT scan he was discharged from hospital ‘feeling very sore but OK’ according to the club.

Dudley Town fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Stapenhill and close the gap between themselves and table-topping Atherstone Town to four points.

Alex Perry, Hinesh Patel and Lewis Taylor-Boyce struck in the second half for Town, who also hold a game in hand over the leaders.

Kie Houlihan (two), Jordan Smith-Williams, Kieron Miller and Bashir Mohammed netted in Bilston Town Community’s 5-0 triumph at Heath Hayes, while there was just a second win of the season for bottom club Khalsa Football Federation – 2-1 over Nuneaton Griff thanks to goals from Junior Enongene and Adam Nazir.

Wolves Sporting conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Coventry Copsewood. Jordan Spragg and Jahmaal McIntosh-McMahon had fired Sporting into a 2-0 lead.

Chris Bladen scored twice and Jordan Crump once as Cradley Town edged out Paget Rangers 3-2 to go above their visitors.

Stafford Town flew into a fourth-minute lead at New Mills through Declan Arber, but that was as good as it got as the hosts roared back to win 5-1 in North West Counties League Division One South.