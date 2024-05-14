E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 340 - Upsetting the Klopp 'love-in'
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
The boys have plenty to discuss as they analyse the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and look towards the future with plenty of big decisions this summer.
Which assets are likely to go and where is new investment coming from.
What is the Fosun end goal and will that keep supporters content?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of the trip to Anfield.