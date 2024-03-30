What channel is Aston Villa vs Wolves on? How to watch today's West Midlands derby

The Sky Blues' 100th-minute winner robbed Gary O'Neil's men of the chance to go to Wembley this season.

All eyes will now be focused on securing a top-10 finish in the league, with Wolves sitting in ninth place with 10 games left to play.

This weekend they visit West Midlands rivals Aston Villa, a team that's chasing Champions League football for next season.

Two goals in two minutes in the reverse fixture meant the points were shared at Molineux in October, with Pau Torres cancelling out Hwang's 53rd-minute goal for Wolves.

What time is Aston Villa vs Wolves?

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 5.30pm, following on from six 3pm fixtures and preceding the 8pm match between Brentford and Manchester United.

Which channel is Aston Villa vs Wolves?

Saturday's tea-time match at Villa Park will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will begin at 5pm on the broadcaster's Main Event and Premier League channels.

Team news

As of Friday, Wolves were still waiting to see if defender Craig Dawson would be fit after missing the last two matches with a groin injury and Thursday's training.

Matheus Cunha looks set to play a role on Saturday after six matches out.