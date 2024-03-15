Wolves starlet turns down international call-up

The Wolverhampton-born academy graduate has represented the Irish under-19 side and was set for his first under-21s call-up for a Euro qualifier against San Marino.

But Fraser turned down the opportunity, with Ireland under-21s boss Jim Crawford saying the 19-year-old was concerned about getting injured.

Fraser enjoyed his first senior Wolves start last week against Fulham and with several key players sidelined he is expected to get more opportunities in the coming weeks – but O’Neil is adamant the decision was down to the player.

“It’s an individual decision that I didn’t have any part in,” O’Neil said.

“I spoke to Jim earlier in the week and he said that he was considering calling up Nathan, so I said fine no problem.

“He has had a slight hip issue that we’re managing at the moment, but he’s getting back towards his best and I was happy for him to be considered.

“Nathan then made his decision based on what he thinks is best for him.

“He has been through a tough spell. Even in some part of training on Tuesday we took him out to make sure his hip didn’t flare up.

“It’s not as if he’s been fully fit and playing 90 minutes every week, there is a reason behind it.

“I’m sure Jim was disappointed, but I’m sure Nathan did it for the right reasons.”

Despite the snub, Crawford also said Fraser is keen to be considered for the squad in the future – allaying any fears of him switching his allegiances to England.

The Ireland boss also suggested Wolves did convince Fraser to stay put, despite O’Neil’s insistence.

Crawford said: “He was sincere and I can only take him at face value.

“There’s nothing more I can do. I’m not going to get aggressive with him or challenge him.

“I won’t beat around the bush. I’d imagine 95 per cent of clubs will not want their players going on international duty because historically, some have picked up injuries during camps, either in training or games.

“If you’ve got a big derby coming up and you’re struggling for strikers, most managers would say they’d like to keep you here in the building. That’s so they can monitor and dictate your training because he’ll be their No 1 striker for the next few weeks.

“I’d imagine if you’ve got a head coach saying it to someone as young as Nathan, he’d say ‘okay, I’ll stay here’.

“Wolves are his employers but to say he wants to be considered in future is a silver lining for us.”

Several Wolves players have been called up by their countries for the upcoming international break and O’Neil says all of his players – including Fraser – should target playing for their nation.

“I think every player should aspire to play for their country,” O’Neil added.

“It’s not something I was ever able to do at full international level, but I loved playing for England under-21s and in the under-20 World Cup. I enjoyed those moments where I got to represent my country.

“Pablo’s absolutely delighted that he’s managed to work his way back into the Spain squad. It’s an incredible achievement to get back into such a talented squad.

“It means a lot to the players. Joao Gomes is absolutely delighted.

“I’m a big fan of them aspiring to play for their country and as long as they come back fit, I’m happy.”