Chelsea v Wolves - Match preview

Teenager Noah Lemina was the only Molineux arrival as the club found themselves priced out of signing a striker.

But O’Neil, who also allowed Joe Hodge, Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic to leave on loan, is confident in the players who have already exceeded expectations this season.

Wolves came within a whisker of snatching an excellent point against Manchester United on Thursday night, battling back from 3-1 down with five minutes remaining only to lose to Kobbie Mainoo’s winner deep in stoppage time.

O’Neil said: “I don’t think there are too many teams who could have suffered a sucker punch like the one which made it 3-1 against United and still show the resilience to get back up and fight the way we did.