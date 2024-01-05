FA Cup: Brentford 1 Wolves 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Nathan Judah spoke to Liam Keen following the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Brentford.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Wolves lost Joao Gomes to a controversial red card within the opening nine minutes and eventually went 1-0 down just before half-time when Neal Maupay swept home.
But the visitors rallied and a Doyle screamer from 25 yards made it 1-1 in style.
Both sides had chances to win it in the remaining minutes but had to settle for a draw and the teams will now return to Molineux with a FA Cup fourth round spot up for grabs.