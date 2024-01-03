Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan vows to get even better
Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan admits he is proud of his first half of the season as he jets off for the Asia Cup.
The forward has scored 11 goals in all competitions and been rewarded with a new contract for his efforts, and has this week joined-up with South Korea ahead of the tournament.
Hwang says he is pleased with his progress but has challenged himself to improve when he returns to Premier League action.
He said: “I feel proud of what I have achieved so far. I have scored 11 goals so far this season and this is something I am proud of.
“However, I know I have many areas I can still improve on and I never wish to be happy with where I am. I want to keep improving so I can’t say I’m 100 per cent happy.
“I’m just proud of my achievements so far and I wish to thank my family and friends for their support. I don’t want to stop. I want to keep growing to new levels as far as I can.”
As he looks to break more records, Hwang only needs two more goals to beat South Korean legend Park Ji-sung’s best goalscoring season for Manchester United.
He added: “Honestly, it is a big motivation for me to break these amazing records the Korean players have set in the past.
“Even if I do break those records, I will not say I have surpassed them and have become a better player than them. That wouldn’t be true. For me, it is just one part of a motivation for me to work hard and keep improving as a player. I grew my dreams as a child watching players like Park play.
“I spoke to Ki Sung-yueng as well recently, and I feel if I do break their records, they will be proud of me as well. It is something that motivates me everyday and I always play my football not to be compared to others, but as a battle with myself. I want to keep working to go as high as possible so I’m always working harder and prepared to play to my best levels.”