Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan vows to get even better

The forward has scored 11 goals in all competitions and been rewarded with a new contract for his efforts, and has this week joined-up with South Korea ahead of the tournament.

Hwang says he is pleased with his progress but has challenged himself to improve when he returns to Premier League action.

He said: “I feel proud of what I have achieved so far. I have scored 11 goals so far this season and this is something I am proud of.

“However, I know I have many areas I can still improve on and I never wish to be happy with where I am. I want to keep improving so I can’t say I’m 100 per cent happy.

“I’m just proud of my achievements so far and I wish to thank my family and friends for their support. I don’t want to stop. I want to keep growing to new levels as far as I can.”

As he looks to break more records, Hwang only needs two more goals to beat South Korean legend Park Ji-sung’s best goalscoring season for Manchester United.

He added: “Honestly, it is a big motivation for me to break these amazing records the Korean players have set in the past.

“Even if I do break those records, I will not say I have surpassed them and have become a better player than them. That wouldn’t be true. For me, it is just one part of a motivation for me to work hard and keep improving as a player. I grew my dreams as a child watching players like Park play.

“I spoke to Ki Sung-yueng as well recently, and I feel if I do break their records, they will be proud of me as well. It is something that motivates me everyday and I always play my football not to be compared to others, but as a battle with myself. I want to keep working to go as high as possible so I’m always working harder and prepared to play to my best levels.”