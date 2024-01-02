Wolves set to sign non-league striker

The club have reached an agreement with National League South side Eastbourne Borough for the 19-year-old.

Holman has scored 10 goals in 15 games in all competitions this season and after a trial with Wolves under-21s, he is set to sign for the club.

Once complete, he will join a short list of players that have left a non-league side for a Premier League club – a list that also includes Wolves captain Max Kilman.

Holman only stepped up to Eastbourne's first team this season after playing for the under-18s last year.