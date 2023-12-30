Wolves 3 Everton 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

The hosts had control of the game from the very first minute and took the lead through Max Kilman, for only his second Wolves goal, two years after his first which also came at home to the Toffees.

A dominant second half display was lit up by Matheus Cunha who finished off a lovely Wolves move for the second, before assisting Craig Dawson’s goal to make it 3-0.

Wolves remained comfortable throughout the remaining minutes as they ended 2023 in style.