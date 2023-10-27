Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pedro Neto: I will not force January move away from Wolves

WolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Pedro Neto has reassured Wolves supporters that he will not push for a move away in January.

Pedro Neto. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
Pedro Neto. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

The winger is in the form of his life with one goal and six assists to his name in the Premier League.

Arsenal have tracked Neto for some time and his improved form could tempt them to make a move, although Wolves are adamant they do not want to sell this season and would demand a substantial fee.

Now, Neto has said he will not force through a move as he hopes to continue his electric displays in a Wolves shirt.

“I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone,” Neto said via the Telegraph.

“I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me.

“I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that. The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight. I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue.”

Wolves
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News