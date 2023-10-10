Gary O'Neil: Hard work paying off for Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The forward has scored in his last three games to take his total this campaign to six in all competitions – already equalling the top goalscorer from last season.

Hwang has struck up a superb partnership with Pedro Neto, who once again assisted the South Korean frontman against Villa on Sunday.

When asked about the pair, O’Neil said: “Fantastic. They were both really good and the roles they were in suit them.

“Channy’s understanding, he’s an intelligent guy and his understanding of when to get into the penalty areas is good.

“We played Pedro down that side because we thought he would get some joy down there rather than up against Konsa – and Nelson was going to be flying around him. So we said to Channy as soon as we got the ball out there to expect the ball to come into the penalty box.

“He works really hard and values his work. He keeps arriving in good areas and he’s getting his rewards.

“Both of them are big positives for us when we attack.” Hwang and Neto have been consistently combining this season, to help Wolves to eight points from their opening eight Premier League games.

Hwang is enjoying playing alongside his Portuguese counterpart, but insists the whole squad is working well together on and off the pitch.

Hwang said: “I’m enjoying playing with him a lot. A lot. He’s just an amazing player and we understand each other very well, but it’s not just with Neto, but with Cunha and with every other team player, we understand each other very well.

“Our team spirit is very positive and our vibe is so good. We will keep going, keep fighting until the end, and have a good gaffer who manages our game. With all of these things, we are going in a good way.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have seen 12 first team players called up to their national teams for the international break.

Among them is Sasa Kalajdzic, who has joined-up with Austria for the first time in more than a year following his anterior cruciate ligament injury. Boubacar Traore has also been recalled to the senior Mali side.