Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves report discriminatory incident at Crystal Palace

By Lewis CoxWolverhamptonWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves reported an incident of discrimination towards one of their players from a Crystal Palace supporter during Sunday's defeat at Selhurst Park.

Wolves lost 3-2 at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Pic: PA
Wolves lost 3-2 at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Pic: PA

A visiting player was subject of discriminative abuse from the stands in south London and the away club have confirmed an official report was lodged and the incident is now with the police.

A statement from Crystal Palace confirmed a person has been arrested and the club have launched their own investigation.

A Palace supporter was ejected from Selhurst Park after Wolves immediately reported the abuse to their hosts, the Premier League matchday centre and the on-field officials.

The Wolves player has provided a statement to Metropolitan Police.

Wolves confirmed their commitment to supporting the victim of the abuse and reiterated the message that no discriminatory abuse should go unchallenged.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves fell to a 3-2 defeat at Palace.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News