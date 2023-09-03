Wolves report discriminatory incident at Crystal Palace

Wolves lost 3-2 at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Pic: PA

A visiting player was subject of discriminative abuse from the stands in south London and the away club have confirmed an official report was lodged and the incident is now with the police.

A statement from Crystal Palace confirmed a person has been arrested and the club have launched their own investigation.

A Palace supporter was ejected from Selhurst Park after Wolves immediately reported the abuse to their hosts, the Premier League matchday centre and the on-field officials.

We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse by an opposing fan during today’s game with Crystal Palace. — Wolves (@Wolves) September 3, 2023

The Wolves player has provided a statement to Metropolitan Police.

Wolves confirmed their commitment to supporting the victim of the abuse and reiterated the message that no discriminatory abuse should go unchallenged.