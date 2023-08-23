Manchester City set to submit £43m+ bid for Wolves' Matheus Nunes - Report

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

The Wolves midfielder has been linked to City and Liverpool throughout the summer, however the club have stressed on many occasions their reluctance to sell top stars.

Pep Guardiola is keen to add midfield reinforcements following the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to a serious hamstring injury.

An £80m deal for West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta was derailed last week following an FA investigation into alleged betting breaches.

Nunes is believed to want the move to the Etihad and has reportedly already agreed personal terms.

However it is unlikely that the club will accept an offer in that region.

The 24-year-old joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon for £38m last season on a five-year contract.

He has started both games under Gary O'Neil, but was sent off for a second booking in the 4-1 defeat to Brighton and will miss this weekend's clash with Everton.