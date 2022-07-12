Wolves squad named for Spain pre-season trip as Bruno Jordao surplus to requirements

Bruno Jordao (Getty)

The team jetted off to Alicante yesterday for a 12-day camp where they will face games with Deportivo Alaves, Levante and Besiktas.

Jordao, who joined Wolves in 2019 but has had limited game time, has been left out of the squad and the Express & Star understands he is likely to depart this summer after the head coach made it clear he was not in his plans.

A loan deal could be in the offing for a player who has two years left on his deal, but Wolves could also be tempted by a permanent move for the 23-year-old. Strikers Patrick Cutrone and Leo Bonatini have also not travelled and are set for moves elsewhere, while Fabio Silva is also not with the squad as he is set for a loan move to Anderlecht.

The £35million forward is expected to go out on-loan, and talks have been ongoing with Anderlecht for several days.

The Belgian club are prepared to pay his full wages for the season-long loan, which will not include a buy option, but the deal has hit a stumbling block over a proposed contract extension.

Wolves are eager for the 19-year-old to sign a two-year extension to his deal which current expires in 2025, but Silva’s representatives have been negotiating an extension for only one-year.

The Express & Star understands that this issue is yet to be resolved and that the loan deal is yet to go through, despite Silva not travelling to Spain.

If the move to Anderlecht does fall through, Silva is likely to still move on-loan this summer.

A number of under-23 stars have made the trip however and will get a chance to shine, which includes Hugo Bueno, Dexter Lembikisa, Joe Hodge, Harvey Griffiths, Chem Campbell and Theo Corbeanu.

Midfielder Taylor Perry has not joined them and is expected to get a loan move this week while under-23s captain Christian Marques and Harry Birtwistle were also left out.

New signing Nathan Collins, who has joined for £20.5million from Burnley, will also travel.

Wolves squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Matija Sarkic, Jackson Smith, Andreas Sondergaard.

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Willy Boly, Hugo Bueno, Conor Coady, Nathan Collins, Jonny Castro Otto, Max Kilman, Dexter Lembikisa, Yerson Mosquera, Nelson Semedo, Toti Gomes.

Midfielders: Luke Cundle, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Gibbs-White, Harvey Griffiths, Joe Hodge, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Connor Ronan.