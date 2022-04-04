Wolves Foundation Column: The importance of Ramadan at Wolves

Wolves Foundation's Zulf Khan

It can be a challenge for those involved in competitive sport given their mental and physical exertions, but one which they are hugely dedicated to both to show the strength and commitment to their faith but also spend valuable and precious time with family.

Wolves defender Romain Saiss explains: “Ramadan is really important for me. As a Muslim, it’s a nice time to spend with family and then also to improve your faith and your knowledge of Islam. People are always thinking about what a hard time it is for us, but we don’t think about it, we just don’t eat or don’t drink anything during the day.”

There are several Muslims within the staff team at Wolves observing Ramadan, and one of those is Wolves Foundation’s Finance Manager, Zulf Khan.

Zulf has worked firstly for the club and then Foundation for a total of eight years, and appreciates the support he receives to carry on working alongside the daily schedule of fasting and prayer.

During Ramadan his day will begin at 4am and finish at around 10.45pm, with prayers taking place either at the mosque or at work depending on his movements.

“Ramadan for me is the most special month in the entire year,” says Zulf. “From a religious perspective it fulfils one of the five key pillars of Islam but personally it’s much more than this as it is a time to refresh my faith and become a better practicing Muslim. Ramadan also allows me a time to reset and reflect on how I lead my everyday life and truly appreciate all we have available, compared to people less fortunate around the world who are in need.

“I believe it helps to build a healthier and happier life, by reducing or eliminating impurities from the body and mind.

“Ramadan allows me to allocate more family time. We open the fast as a family at a set time each day at sundown, so it not only provides key family time but actually helps bring the family closer and enjoy the sense of achievement fasting brings.”

Since Covid restrictions were eased Wolves have introduced a prayer room for all faiths at the Compton training ground for staff, players and visitors with a view to having the same facility at Molineux.