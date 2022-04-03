Wolves 2 Villa 1 – Player ratings

Conor Coady celebrates victory with Jose Sa. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

Sa made a handful of good saves, including a big one in the final minute from Cash. He did give the penalty away, but was overall solid.

Max Kilman - 8

A composed display from the defender. He kept it simple and got back to some of his best instinctive defending from earlier in the season.

Conor Coady - 8

Another good performance from Coady who never looked flustered or out of place. He dealt with Watkins fairly well for most of the afternoon.

Willy Boly - 7

Boly was solid for large parts of the game but did get caught out occasionally, which could have been punished.

Jonny Castro Otto - 9

Probably Wolves’ man-of-the-match from the first half, Jonny was superb. He took his goal like a striker, consistently got forward and had an excellent engine to get back into his defensive shape.

Leander Dendoncker - 8

Dendoncker came to the party, in the absence of Neves, at the perfect time. He broke play up well, got forward and also arrived to make some last-ditch tackles.

Joao Moutinho - 9

A vintage Moutinho display – he barely put a foot wrong. His energy was incredible and he often found space to punish Villa. On the ball he was sublime and off it he was dominant.

Fernando Marcal - 8

Throughout the afternoon Marcal was marvellous in defence. Going forward he was fairly quiet until his excellent cross resulted in the second goal.

Francisco Trincao - 7

Trincao did well. He was unfortunate not to score but linked up well with those around him. He needs to improve his goal contributions, but overall he caused problems.

Fabio Silva - 8

Silva also should have scored, which is ultimately what strikers are judged on, but his overall game was impressive. He bullied defenders, held the ball up, ran the channels, played nice passes and linked up with his team-mates.

Daniel Podence - 8

The winger also should have been more clinical, but he created chances and caused problems. He’s in consistent form.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Podence, 68), 7, Pedro Neto (for Trincao, 74), 6, Chiquinho (for Silva, 90).