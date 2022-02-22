University of Wolverhampton hosts free female-only football sessions

Football

The sessions have been designed to encourage the uptake of female footballers.

Whether its to keep fit, learn a new skill or to simply have fun – the University of Wolverhampton says it welcomes all ages and abilities for females aged four years and over.

The fun and engaging sessions take place every Tuesday, led by the university’s experienced coaches on the state-of-the-art flood-lit 3G pitch at the Gorway Road campus.

Girls aged 4-6 and seven-10-year-olds will be hosted from 4-5pm.

Those aged 11-17 and 18-year-olds and over sessions from from 5-6pm.

Charlotte Joynes, a BSc sport coaching student at the university said: “Here at the university, we wanted to provide females with the opportunity to learn at their own pace and keep active through our exclusive football sessions.

“I believe that everyone should get the opportunity to take part in sport no matter their gender, age or their ability - sport is for everyone and taking part in these kinds of activities, is a fantastic way to boost your mental health.

“Whether you’re a semi-pro or a beginner, 4-years-old or 40-years-old, we want as many of you to come along, see what’s on offer and join in the fun.”

Booking is not necessary for these sessions, simply arrive 10 minutes before the session time.