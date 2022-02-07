No reports of fans being attacked after Wolves' FA Cup clash with Norwich, police say

Fans make their way to the ground at Molineux. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Norwich City fans had claimed they were kicked, punched and stamped on following their side's 1-0 victory at Molineux, according to reports.

Sergeant Lizzie Lewandowski, from West Midlands Police's football unit, said they had not received any reports after Saturday's fourth-round tie.

But she urged Canaries fans to come forward and speak to the force so they can properly understand what happened after fans left the Wolves ground.

Sgt Lewandowski said: "We had around a dozen officers outside the ground at the end of the match alongside club stewards. Those officers did not see any incidents mirroring what some Norwich fans have described in the media.

"No fans approached our officers to report being assaulted and we have not received any reports since. We also had officers monitoring CCTV cameras in the area and no incidents of note were spotted on the day.

"We would encourage those supporters to get in contact so we can speak to them to understand exactly what happened."

Wolves' FA Cup dream came to an end after a late Kenny McLean header handed Norwich City the lead in the first half. Wolves had looked more threatening in the second half, but it wasn't to be as they couldn't force through an equaliser – leading them to crash out of the cup.