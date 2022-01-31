Notification Settings

Wolves' Ryan Giles set for Blackburn loan

By Liam Keen

Wolves defender Ryan Giles is set to secure a loan back to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Giles (Getty)

The left-wing-back enjoyed a good first half of the season at Cardiff, where he notched nine assists before Wolves recalled him at the beginning of the month to add to their squad numbers.

The 22-year-old, who has had several loan spells in his career including time at AFC Telford United and Shrewsbury Town, has attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the last few days.

Now, Giles is set to leave Wolves for another temporary spell and will join Blackburn. The player is currently on his way to complete his medical and will join a team flying high in second place in the league.

It is understood the decision to let Giles leave was a close call, with Wolves head coach Bruno Lage a fan of the defender – who also played in attacking roles while at Cardiff. It is hoped he could challenge in the Wolves first team next season.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

