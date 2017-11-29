Conor Coady's pride at wearing Wolves armband

With club captain Danny Batth currently out of the side, Coady has been skipper for the past five games, with Wolves winning them all to extend their lead at the top to four points.

Coady was a captain in his youth days at Liverpool and it certainly seems be a natural role for him.

He described it as a ‘fantastic honour’.

“It’s fantastic to captain this football club,” Coady said.

“Any day of the week, it’s a massive honour for me.

“It’s something that – if Danny isn’t playing or whatever – I am the happiest man in the world to do it, it’s a fantastic honour.

“It is just about helping the boys, helping the football club, helping us pick up results and keep on getting better – and at the moment we seem to be doing that.

“It’s taking it a game at a time and helping the club moving forward.”

Coady has been a revelation in central defence this season after spending two seasons either playing in his normal position of central midfield or covering at right-back for most of 2015/16.

He had played every league game bar a one-match suspension for a red card at Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old also recently penned a new four-year contract in September, a month after Wolves turned down a shock bid from the Blades to buy him.

Coady says he does not take his off-field responsibilities lightly either – and that communication is a big part of his game anyway.

“It’s a big part of who I am – I want to help players as much as possible and help them settle in,” the former Huddersfield Town man added.

“We have a lot of new boys at the club and everyone who has been here for a number of years wants to help them settle in.

“I enjoy doing it off the pitch as well.

“I grew up with things like that, being captain and different bits and bobs.

“I love it. It’s a fantastic honour to have and I try to speak to people as much as possible, help them on the pitch.

“It’s a big part of my game really and I just need to keep on doing it.”