Sylvan Ebanks-Blake at the double for Rob Edwards' AFC Telford
Former Wolves favourite Sylvan Ebanks-Blake enjoyed a fine debut for AFC Telford United after scoring twice in the Bucks’ FA Trophy triumph over Droylsden.
Telford, managed by another ex-Wolves favourite in Rob Edwards, won the match 4-2 to take their place in today’s first-round draw alongside Stourbridge and Kidderminster Harriers – both who have replays to come.
But it was Ebanks-Blake who enjoyed the freedom of the Droylsden penalty area in a first half of all out attack as Ciaran Kilheeney and Sefton Gonzales before John Marsden and Marcus Dinanga settled the tie in favour of the Shropshire side after the break.
