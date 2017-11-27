Sylvan Ebanks-Blake at the double for Rob Edwards' AFC Telford

Telford, managed by another ex-Wolves favourite in Rob Edwards, won the match 4-2 to take their place in today’s first-round draw alongside Stourbridge and Kidderminster Harriers – both who have replays to come.

But it was Ebanks-Blake who enjoyed the freedom of the Droylsden penalty area in a first half of all out attack as Ciaran Kilheeney and Sefton Gonzales before John Marsden and Marcus Dinanga settled the tie in favour of the Shropshire side after the break.