Nuno hails Wolves commitment after Reading victory

Wolves returned to the top of the Championship table with a third successive 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Matt Doherty.

But they had to earn it, with the Royals creating a number of good chances.

Nuno said: "Reading is a team that cause us a lot of problems, but a team that changed its shape to play against us. We had to find solutions – one of them was to defend well. The boys did well.

"When you see a player throwing his body in front of the ball, or putting his face there, that's commitment.

"It was good combinations. In the first half we played more (like us), possession, creativity, fantastic combinations, chances.

"In the second half we knew they would go forward, they unbalanced themselves and put more players in the box.

"We still had moments where we could add (to the lead). The second goal came late but it was well deserved because of this hard work.

"We had solutions, it's all about solutions. We found solutions to unbalance them and play our game."

Doherty's late clincher was his first goal of the season.

Nuno said:

"Doherty is doing a good job. He's a player that is growing with sustained performances game after game, hard work in defence. That position is demanding physically and mentally.

"He's doing well and it's a good prize for him.

"The clean sheets show good work of the boys. John Ruddy did well today, it's his job, in the second half he was very important."

Ryan Bennett played for the third successive game and helped keep yet another clean sheet. But Nuno didn't want to single the former Norwich defender out, saying: "Kortney (Hause) had a clean sheet against Man City, he could play. It's not about players, it's about details and the team, who is playing next to each other.