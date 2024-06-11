West Brom academy star ready to make step up
Albion academy graduate Harry Whitwell was unleashed upon The Hawthorns crowd for the first time at the turn of the year.
Whitwell, an 18-year-old midfielder who has been with Albion since under-11 level, marked his senior debut in style with an assist for fellow youngster Tom Fellows, as the Baggies completed a 4-1 rout over Aldershot Town in the FA Cup third round.
That remains his only taste of first team football to date, although he has been named on the bench on a handful of occasions over the course of the past 12 months.
Despite his dream debut, patience is the key to success – according to Whitwell.