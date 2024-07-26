Why West Brom's Paddy McNair move makes sense and what it means for Caleb Taylor
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury sit down to discuss Paddy McNair's surprise loan move to West Brom.
McNair has arrived at Albion on loan until January - after penning a deal with new MLS side San Diego.
The ex-Man United youngster will add defensive cover to Carlos Corberan's side ahead of the new season.
Lewis and Jonny discuss why the surprise move does make sense and what it means for youngster Caleb Taylor.